Dover Advisors LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.