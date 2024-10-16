Dover Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.2 %

DHI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

