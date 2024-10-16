Dover Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
