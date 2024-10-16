Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

