Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

