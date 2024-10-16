Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $489.55.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

