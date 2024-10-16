Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 53,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

