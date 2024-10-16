Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$147.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.55.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$144.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$145.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

