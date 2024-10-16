Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,079,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 690.7 days.
Dollarama Price Performance
DLMAF stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.
Dollarama Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook on Global Payments Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Election Momentum Stocks You Might Have Missed
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tesla Stock Likely Heading Lower After RoboTaxi Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.