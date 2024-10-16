Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 357,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

