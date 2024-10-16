Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 123.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.