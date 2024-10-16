Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 225,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 549,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 11.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.06 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

