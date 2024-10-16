Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,019 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $122,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

