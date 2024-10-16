Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.46 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 20942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

