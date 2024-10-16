DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.