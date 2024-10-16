DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
Shares of DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.