Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of C$6.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0095913 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

