Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
DETRF remained flat at C$2.50 on Wednesday. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457. Deterra Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
