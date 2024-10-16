Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

DETRF remained flat at C$2.50 on Wednesday. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457. Deterra Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.