Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 932 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

