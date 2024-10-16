Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $267.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

