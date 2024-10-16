Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,972 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $63,636.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,997.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 428,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $932.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.