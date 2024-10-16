Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,972 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $63,636.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,997.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 428,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $932.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
