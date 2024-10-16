Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WILYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

