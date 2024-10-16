Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $128.15. Approximately 2,134,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,497,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

