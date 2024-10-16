Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $126.04. Approximately 823,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,446,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,708,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,708,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

