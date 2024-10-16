DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $735,241.81

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $735,241.81 worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,750,004 coins and its circulating supply is 828,938,980 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

