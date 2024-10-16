DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0543

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,133.45 or 0.40019677 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

