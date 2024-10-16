Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $16,438,489.65 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30.

Datadog Trading Down 0.7 %

Datadog stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $126.00. 2,463,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,278. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 391.19, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.