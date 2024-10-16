Dacxi (DACXI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.67 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $29,982.61 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00250561 BTC.

About Dacxi

Dacxi was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

