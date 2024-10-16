D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 112,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 502,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $616.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.