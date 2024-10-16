D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 112,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 502,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $616.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

