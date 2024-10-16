CX Institutional Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CX Institutional lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

