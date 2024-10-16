CX Institutional Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $159.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

