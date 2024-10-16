CX Institutional Takes $3.26 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $112.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.