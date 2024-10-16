CX Institutional Sells 5,674 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $507.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $509.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

