CX Institutional Sells 2,138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $271.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $274.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

