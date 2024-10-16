CX Institutional Purchases New Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $36,033,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 197,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

