CX Institutional Has $3.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

