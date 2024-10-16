CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SMMD opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

