CX Institutional Buys 393 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

