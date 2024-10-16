CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 120,984 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.27% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

