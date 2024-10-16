CV SHOTS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $3.99 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00250921 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00039988 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

