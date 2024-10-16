Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces $1.82 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.82 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

CMI opened at $332.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.01. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $339.78.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

