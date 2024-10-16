Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.19.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
