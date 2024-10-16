CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$144.44 million during the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Surges Almost 1,500%
- What is a Dividend King?
- Charles Schwab: Steady Performance, But Is There More to Come?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Realty Income: A Dividend Powerhouse With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.