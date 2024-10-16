Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.07.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 693,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 189,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

