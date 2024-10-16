Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 330,400 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

CRKN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.