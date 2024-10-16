Critical Survey: Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) versus Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A Kartoon Studios -150.04% -91.75% -46.54%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A $0.19 20.89 Kartoon Studios $33.32 million 0.95 -$77.10 million ($1.73) -0.46

This table compares Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Kartoon Studios”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kartoon Studios. Kartoon Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Kartoon Studios, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Free Report)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services. In addition, the company sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, incentive trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; and offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as package tours. Further, it holds interest in the medical rehabilitation center. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Dortmund, Germany.

About Kartoon Studios

(Get Free Report)

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions. It also operates a kartoon channel network and channel frederator network, as well as distributes subscription video on demand services for kids. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.