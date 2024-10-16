Critical Contrast: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays an annual dividend of $53.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 429.0%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU Techno-Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 7.22% 14.72% 8.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Fujitsu”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A $132.74 0.09 Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.50 $1.76 billion $0.50 41.30

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fujitsu beats ITOCHU Techno-Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc.; provision of related consulting, and deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, and outbound services and back-office services. The company also engages in the provision of IT infrastructure building, maintenance, and operation services; exportation of IT products; information gathering, research, and marketing activities; resale of hardware and software; sale, installation, and implementation of IT systems and networks and application development; and IT Infrastructure, cloud services, and maintenance services. It serves wholesale/retail, financial institutions, offices and factories, telecommunication, automotive and transport, public and educational institutions, science, and energy and resources industries. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

