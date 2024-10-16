CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 1,356,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,990. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

