Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after buying an additional 681,394 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

