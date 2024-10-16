Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $577.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.49 and its 200-day moving average is $546.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $584.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

