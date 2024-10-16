Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $384,100.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,339,331.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 3,408,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,646. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -202.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.